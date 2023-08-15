New documentary Americonned will be screened in St. Pete

Share this:

We speak with the director of a new documentary about how the middle class in America has been pushed to the edge and how to fight back against it.

Sean Claffey is the director and producer of Americonned.

There’s a screening Wednesday, August 16 in downtown St. Petersburg at Green Light Cinema at 7:00 p.m. A producer, Jeffrey Mann, will be at this screening.

Listen to this full show here:

Watch this interview with Americonned director Sean Claffey:

Watch the trailer for Americonned:

Also on Tuesday Café: Justin Garcia reports on local law enforcement

Also on Tuesday Café (15 August 2023) we talked about several police issues with Justin Garcia, who is the Tampa Bay Times’ state and local accountability reporter.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.