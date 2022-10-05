New documentary marks 100 years of La Gaceta

Share this:

Patrick Manteiga is the third-generation owner of La Gaceta, the nation’s only trilingual newspaper and the go-to place in Tampa for political news, insider gossip and observations from a Democratic perspective. A new documentary about La Gaceta by Lynn Marvin Dingfelder premieres at the Cuban Club in Ybor City on October 28.

Manteiga joined WaveMakers on Oct. 4 to talk about La Gaceta, the past and future of Ybor City and the midterm elections.

Listen to the entire show here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.