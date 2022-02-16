New Florida Legislative maps have been submitted to Supreme Court and were not opposed

Share this:

The Proposal

Florida’s state legislative redistricting maps are not being opposed by voting advocates. The legislature has sent its proposed state House and Senate redistricting maps to the Florida Supreme Court. And to almost everyone’s surprise, no major voting advocacy groups have challenged them. In the past, the group Fair Districts Now have opposed the maps.

Senate and House Seats

According to The Miami Herald, the Senate and House are giving Democrats a chance to add seats in the Republican-led Legislature. For the next decade, this map will serve for the 120-member House and 40-member Senate. The court has until March 9th to reject or approve the maps.

