New House bill would make it harder for local governments to raise taxes

Listen:

A new bill advanced in the State House today making it harder for local Florida governments to raise property taxes.

The bill, sponsored by Republican House Representative Sam Garrison, would require two-thirds votes by city and county government boards to raise property taxes.

“I think this bill strikes a nice balance between allowing local governments the ability to get revenue necessary to provide core services, but also making clear that if your going to raise property taxes, you better have a darn good reason.”

Democratic Representative Ana Eskamami said she felt the bill was coming from a good place, but she still voted against it.

“You know, when is too much too much? When we’re just tightening and tightening our grip over local governments where they’re ability to do anything is severely limited”

The bill was advanced through the House Ways & Means Committee, 15 to 7.

“If you’re going to raise property taxes, it should number 1 be the last resort, and number 2 require a broad, oftentimes bipartisan consensus that it’s the right thing to do for the community.”

A similar bill is being considered in the state senate.