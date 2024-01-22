Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

New House bill would make it harder for local governments to raise taxes

Posted on by Chris Young
Share

Listen:

 A new bill advanced in the State House today making it harder for local Florida governments to raise property taxes.

The bill, sponsored by Republican House Representative Sam Garrison, would require two-thirds votes by city and county government boards to raise property taxes.

“I think this bill strikes a nice balance between allowing local governments the ability to get revenue necessary to provide core services, but also making clear that if your going to raise property taxes, you better have a darn good reason.”

Democratic Representative Ana Eskamami said she felt the bill was coming from a good place, but she still voted against it.

“You know, when is too much too much? When we’re just tightening and tightening our grip over local governments where they’re ability to do anything is severely limited”

The bill was advanced through the House Ways & Means Committee, 15 to 7.

“If you’re going to raise property taxes, it should number 1 be the last resort, and number 2 require a broad, oftentimes bipartisan consensus that it’s the right thing to do for the community.”

A similar bill is being considered in the state senate.

Tags
,

You may also like

“Origins”, Con-Men and Vengeance

The Florida Governor ended his struggling presidential campaign and president...

The Impact of Financial Interests in Healthcare

Dr. Fred Harvey delves into the complex challenges facing the...

The Scoop: Mon., January 22, 2024 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Desantis drops out Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped his race...

Black Love, Knowledge and Freedom

Frank Crum, Community Engagement Coordinator for the City of Tampa,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Only a week has passed since the MLK March, yet the spirit of love, unity, and happiness is still going strong! Let's keep the positive vibes flowing and champion for love and equality every single day. See you at the next one! 🙌❤️ #MLKMarch #Unity #wmnf 🔥 TROPICAL HEATWAVE IS COMING! Feast your eyes on our EPIC lineup with more updates to come! 🎶 Follow us for highlights on the AMAZING bands and join in on fun contests! 🎉 Don't miss out on the hottest event of the year! Get your tickets now! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #WMNF #THW24 #Events 🌴🎸🌞 It's time for another Retro #Throwback! 🕰️ Who recognizes this? Let's play NAME THAT SHOW! 📺 Correct guesses get entered in a drawing for a mini swag bag! 🎉 #communityradio #Music #wmnf Huge thanks to @chuckprophetinexile & opener Matt Burke of @hgwtmusic for braving the weather to make our event amazing! Event Highlights: Dancing in the rain & special meet and greets with Chuck! Good times! 🎵😎🎉 #wmnf #community #Events
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday