New location in Ruskin for The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has opened its second Certified Rape Crisis Center in Hillsborough County. It is located in Ruskin.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay previously had one location in North Tampa. With the addition of the second office, they can now help more clients. According to the press release from the Crisis Center, “Individuals 13 years and older come to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for services following a sexual assault.” Nurse Examiners are able to collect evidence for the forensic exam while victim advocates provide emotional support and the service is always available 24/7 and is open 365 days a year. According to the press release, the Ruskin location is in an area that has a high percentage of Hispanic individuals and will have staff that is bilingual.

Individuals that need support from the Sexual Assault Services team can call 221, or local law enforcement. For Gateway Contact Center which provides suicide prevention, crisis counseling, and information and referral services, please call 988 & 221. For more information about the Crisis Center, please visit www.crisiscenter.com.