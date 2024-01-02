New ‘move over law’ takes effect for Florida drivers

Cars on a highway by PapaBear via iStock for WMNF News.

In 2022, there were 170 crashes and more than 14,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida. With the start of the new year, new laws went into effect — including Florida’s enhanced Move Over law.

The law already required drivers to move over a lane for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, construction, and utility vehicles displaying warning lights.

It now requires drivers to move over for any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for Triple A, says he’s happy to see this law go into effect.

“Every single day people have car trouble. Every single day people call Triple A with car trouble, and it’s those people who are endangered, just like anybody else who’s on the road side.”

Triple A advocated for the law’s enhancement.

“Now, it really is incumbent on drivers to practice the habit of moving over for everyone, ‘cause unfortunately, every single year hundreds of people are killed on the roadside, and oftentimes, it’s because drivers aren’t paying attention.”

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says if you can’t move over — or when on a two-lane road — slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.