New projections for rapid increases in high-tide flooding for St. Petersburg & elsewhere

There are new projections that predict rapid increases in high-tide flooding for St. Petersburg, Florida, over the coming decades. A new research paper in the journal Nature Climate Change projects the number of flooding days for a number of locations, including St. Pete and finds that there could be as many as 200 high-tide flooding days a year by 2060. It’s because of a combination of natural cycles and climate-fueled sea-level rise. WMNF’s Seán Kinane interviewed one of the authors, Gary Mitchum, a physical oceanography professor and Associate Dean at the USF College of Marine Science.

