On MidPoint this week: A look at the local arrests in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A messianic rabbi from Palm Harbor. A vocal teacher who once performed at Carnegie Hall. A one-time Congressional candidate. A former EMT from Polk County. A Plant City resident caught on video beating a police officer with a flagpole. And that guy in the horn helmet carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the halls of Congress.

Those are just a few of the more than 20 people from the Tampa Bay area arrested for the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol. To date, 72 people have been arrested in Florida in connection with the attack, more than any other state in the country.

Why are so many of these attackers from the Tampa Bay area? Who are they? How were they identified? And are there other threats out there?