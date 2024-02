via Central Florida Jobs With Justice Instagram story.

Orlando Sentinel reporters are staging a walk-out this morning.

The reporters are attempting to unionize the Sentinel newsroom.

According to an Instagram story by the community organization Central Florida Jobs With Justice, the Sentinel walk-out by reporters is for “better pay, benefits, a healthy work life balance, and strong collective voice.”

They will gather with allies at Gatson Edwards Park along Lake Ivanhoe in Orlando from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.