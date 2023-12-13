Bookseller Kelsey Jagneaux from award-winning St. Pete indie bookstore Tombolo Books joined us on MidPoint to discuss what books people were reading in 2023 and why. Our listeners also joined the discussion to recommend their favorite books of this year. Listen in here or on the WMNF app, or from the WMNF MidPoint podcast for some suggestions for yourself or holiday gifts.
Our Favorite Books of 2023
