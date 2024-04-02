Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Parasite may lead to ‘pandemic’ for sea urchins, according to new USF research

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Sea Urchin research at Institute of Oceanography, Bella Ritchie // Courtesy of the University of South Florida

Listen:

Researchers at the University of South Florida have discovered a marine parasite attacking sea urchins has spread to a new species and region. They’re concerned it’s becoming a pandemic for sea urchins.

A parasite that devastated sea urchins in the Caribbean and Florida in 2022 has caused another die-off more than 7,000 miles away in the Sea of Oman, according to University of South Florida researchers.

Mya Brietbart is a USF Distinguished University Professor and co-author of the study.

“When we heard about the die-off, we were extremely concerned because in the 1980s, there was a die-off of the same species of urchin throughout the Caribbean, and that really led to degradation of the coral reefs”

In the new study, USF reports that a single-celled organism, identified last year as the cause of a mass mortality event in one urchin species, is the same parasite currently afflicting the urchin in the Sea of Oman, near the Arabian Sea.

Breitbart says urchins play a key role in protecting coral reefs.

“They’re really important for kind of maintaining the balance between corals and algae on the reefs, and so, when we start to lose them, essentially that’s another strike against corals that are trying to eek out a living under harsh conditions.”

Isabella Ritchie is a PhD student at USF.  She says there is still more research to be done.

“We’re still kind of looking into why it was so severe and how it spreads, how it’s transported, so that’s all future research we’re working on.”

Read about the discovery here.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Navigating Pesticides and Produce with the Dirty Dozen & Clean Fifteen

This episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, hosted on...

Labor unions
Lawsuit is dismissed over Florida’s controversial 2023 law restricting public employee unions

The 2023 law includes restrictions such as preventing union dues...

Matthew Lowe
Global Kratom Coalition pushes for regulation of the mood-alerting herb

The use of Kratom, an herb grown in Southeast Asia for...

laborers working in the heat
A bill that preempts local governments in Florida from making rules on wages or protecting workers from heat heads to the governor’s desk

The bill would prevent local governments from imposing requirements on...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Are you ready to showcase your talent and make a statement? Don’t miss out on this chance to flaunt your skills and vie for a $500 prize. 3 winning designs will be chosen and used for one of our upcoming fund drives. Let your creativity run wild and show us what you’ve got! Submit your original designs to Shari@wmnf.org by May 15, 2024. #tshirtcontest #wmnf #artist
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: