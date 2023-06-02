Pasco County Schools provide free lunches

Pasco County schools are providing free meals during the summer. Starting Monday and lasting until July 28th, Pasco County Schools will be providing breakfasts and lunches every Monday through Thursday. This is a part of a federal program and to qualify you must be 18 years old or younger and you must attend certain schools. Also, there will be buses at Hilltop Landings Apartments, Resurrection House Park, Trilby United Methodist Church, and Zephyrhills YMCA to provide lunch Monday through Thursday. Stephanie Spicknnall is the Director of Food and Nutrition Services for Pasco County Schools. “We wanted to be able to participate in the summer feeding program to ensure that those students that clearly qualified and needed those meals during the school year didn’t have a gap in getting provided nutritious meals for the summer until school started back up again.”
Schools that will be providing the lunches:
West Pasco
Anclote Elementary, Anclote High, Chasco Elementary, Cotee River Elementary, Dayspring Academy (Harmony Location), West Pasco Education Academy, Fivay High, Fox Hollow Elementary, Gulf Highlands Elementary, Gulf Side Elementary, Gulf Middle, Hudson Primary Academy, Mitty P. Lock Elementary, Moon Lake Elementary, Richey Elementary, Schrader Elementary, Sunray Elementary, Wendell Krinn Technical High, and West Pasco Education Academy.
Central Pasco
Crews Lake Middle, Dr. Mary Giella Elementary, and Shady Hills Elementary.
East Pasco
Centennial Elementary, East Pasco Education Academy, New River Elementary, Pasco High, Pasco Middle, Quail Hollow Elementary, R.B. Cox Elementary, R.B. Stewart Middle, San Antonio Elementary, Woodland Elementary, and Zephyrhills High.