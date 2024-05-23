Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Pinellas to start beach renourishment at Pass-a-Grille

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
A row of brightly colored adirondack chairs line a beach cost with palm trees in the background and a blue sky.
Pinellas County will begin dredging the Grand Canal and placing sand at Pass-a-Grille Beach on June 3. Parts of the beach will be closed at contractors work on the months-long project. Photo by Aida Sarsenova for WMNF News (May 2024)

Pinellas County will start a months-long project to refill the shoreline at Pass-a-Grille Beach on June 3.

The sand will come from the Grand Canal.

The Pass-a-Grille Beach nourishment project is split into two phases: first work will start on the south section of the beach, and once completed, then work will begin on the north side.

Listen here:

Each section will take a few months to complete, during which that section of the beach will be temporarily closed.

Pinellas County Coastal Management Coordinator John Bishop spoke to reporters about the project near Paradise Grille on Wednesday.

“We need to try and get as much protection as we can, prior to the next storm season since it’s supposed to be a very active storm season,” he said. “So I think this is very well timed.”

The work begins just three days after hurricane season begins. One that forecasters said will be “very, very busy.”

Jan Martin relocated to the Pinellas beaches in 2020. She has doubts about the project’s effectiveness.

Its probably not a good idea because you’re gonna have to go back out and do it again,” Martin said. “Because (the sand will) go back out.”

But Bishop said it’s vital to get the sand placed now to protect the coast against the next big storm.

This project really has to happen now,” he said. “It may be peak season, but it’s also before the hurricane season.”

The renourishment should take about 4 to 5 months for both sections of the beach. Approximately 140,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed on the shoreline. Once complete, the beach will be about 165 feet wide.

Bishop said that was the width in 2014, but erosion has narrowed the width to about 20 feet. Even less in some places.

He added that contractors are being mindful of sea turtle nests as well. Workers will monitor the beach and safely relocate any nests they find.

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater CEO Brian Lowack told reporters the project is vital to tourism in the area as well.

We know that our visitors come down here for America’s best beaches – this being one of them. But also for our local residents,” he said. “It’s because of those visitors that continue to come visit our beaches that we can invest those tourist development tax dollars into keeping our beaches pristine.”

Pinellas County Commissioners allocated $4.4. million for the project on Tuesday, but officials said the total cost of the project will be roughly $6 million.

 

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Thur. May 23th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Jude blocks Florida Law that its a felony to transport...

migrants at the U.S. border, American flag, barbed wire
A judge blocks part of a Florida immigration law

A federal judge blocked a key part of a 2023...

Heat Risk Florida
An experimental graphic mapping Heat Risk is debuted by the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is launching a new Heat Risk...

Lakeland, Florida
Activists demand police accountability after charges dropped for beaten Lakeland man

Listen: The state attorney’s office has dropped all charges against...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
SPECIAL #THROWBACKTHURSDAY! This is were it all began. That spark of an idea and the acknowledgment that the area was in need of great community radio. Thank you Cam for all you have done to make the WMNF vision a reality! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Thank you so much, Creative Loafing Tampa, for the fantastic article honoring the incredible Cameron Dilley! We're grateful for everything Cameron has done for WMNF. Be sure to tune in for his final sign-off on Friday. We love you, Cameron! Please add a message to him below! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #Music #wmnf #communityradio We love your comments! So we brought back the Comment/Review of the month! Let us know what you think by posting a comment or review in the review section of our page! Thank you to the Best Listeners Ever! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Emo Night Tampa is Celebrating nine years of music, community, & authenticity June 1st at Crowbar! Follow Emo Night for more info on this awesome free event! #Music #wmnf #communityradio With Summer Fund Drive just around the corner we wanted to share a blast from Fund Drive past Ft. a photo of retro giveaways from Surface Noise! I wonder what awesome surprises they will have this year?! #wmnf #ThrowbackThursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: