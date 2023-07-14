Pete and Colleen Sessa discuss cannabis and psychedelics ahead of St. Pete’s Cannadelic Summer

Share this:

Pete and Colleen Sessa are co-founders of the Florida Cannabis Coalition, which is organizing Cannadelic Summer in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, July 15 (full disclosure: Ray Roa’s employer, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay is also hosting Cannadelic Summer via its marketing department, although Ray has no involvement with the event from an editorial standpoint).

On today’s show, the Sessas, along with Suncoast Norml’s Christopher Cano discuss cannabis and psychedelics, the issues surrounding their use in Florida, plus a reaction to the state attorney’s claim that a proposed constitutional amendment which would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 and older is “misleading.”

More information on the expo is available at cannadelicsummer.com, and the replay of the July 14, 2023 episode of The Skinny is at wmnf.org.