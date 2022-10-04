Pinellas candidate for Congress, Eric Lynn (D), interviewed on WMNF

Share this:

Eric Lynn is a Democrat running for Florida’s Congressional District 13, which covers parts of Pinellas County. He was a senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Obama administration. According to his campaign’s website, Lynn is a Pinellas County native who graduated from St. Petersburg High School.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe, Eric Lynn talked about ideas he has to protect women’s access to abortion, strengthen Social Security, reduce inflation and end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

There are four other candidates in the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Anna Paulina Luna won the August Republican primary over Amanda Makki, Christine Y. Quinn, Kevin Hayslett and Moneer Kheireddine. Frank Craft is with the Libertarian Party of Florida. There are two qualified write-in candidates: Dwight Young and Jacob Daniel Curnow.

WMNF invited Anna Paulina Luna on the show, but her scheduler wrote, “She has another interview scheduled at the same time.”

Listen to the whole show here:

Watch the interview with Eric Lynn here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Eric Lynn was on WMNF’s Tuesday Café on October 4, 2022. Also on the show was Jimmy Dunson, a volunteer with Mutual Aid Disaster Relief to talk about solidarity in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

You can listen every Tuesday on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.