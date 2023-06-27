Pinellas County beach town hosts event to educate pedestrians before holiday

Share this:

Listen:

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday is expected to bring record travel in Florida, and one beach town in Pinellas County is trying to educate pedestrians on how to stay safe.

Treasure Island aims to get the message out about pedestrian safety at their “Walk to Beach Day.” Mercedes Nelson-Palmer is their Fire and Life Safety Educator.

“Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility, and that means both the drivers and pedestrians and bicyclists, it’s a two-way street to be paying attention, to be mindful”

The city’s police and other local agencies will be offering safety tips and educational materials at crosswalks around Gulf Boulevard. That busy road runs parallel to the beach. One crosswalk they’ll be at was the site of a fatal hit-and-run last year.

“We want to make sure everyone has fun in our community and is safe in our community because one fatality is too many”

Treasure Island’s Walk to Beach Day is on Friday from 10 am to noon on Gulf Boulevard from 104th Avenue to 108th Avenue.

Read here for details.