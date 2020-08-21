Pinellas Park gives away backpacks with masks and school supplies on Saturday only

Share this:

The City of Pinellas Park will give away backpacks, face masks and school supplies on Saturday only.

Below is the press release from Pinellas Park:

The City of Pinellas Park Hosts K-12 Backpack Give-a-way Event

PINELLAS PARK – The City of Pinellas Park will be hosting their first ever drive~thru K-12th grade backpack give-a-way event. In addition to receiving a backpack filled with school supplies, each student will receive a set of 5 washable cloth masks, a free bike helmet, a free book, & information on City of Pinellas Park resources for children.

CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT! And you do not need to be a resident of Pinellas Park to participate.

What: Free K-12th grade Backpack Give-a-way event

When: Saturday, August 22, 2020 – from 10 am until 2 pm or while supplies last

Where: Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center parking lot – 4951 78th Avenue Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Come out & join your City of Pinellas Park Recreation Department, Barbara S.

Ponce library staff, Pinellas Park Fire Department, & the Pinellas Park Police Department for a drive-thru educational experience you won’t forget!!!!