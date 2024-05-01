Donate Now!
Planned Parenthood Addresses Florida’s Six-Week Abortion Ban

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
Roe vs. Wade rally in St. Petersburg. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News. 22 Jan 2016.

Kerilyn Kwiatkowski 

In a press conference today (Wednesday) at the Sarasota Health Center, Planned Parenthood shed light on the repercussions of Florida’s six-week abortion ban. Reporting for WMNF, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski notes that leaders from the organization emphasized the ban’s impact on healthcare access.

Planned Parenthood of SW Central Florida has halted abortion services beyond six weeks, a crucial period when many women are unaware of pregnancy. Barbara Zdravecky, interim CEO, voiced concerns about politicians intruding on women’s health decisions, stating, “Politicians who are not qualified to make medical decisions have taken away that ability of women to control their lives in their own decisions.”

Dr. Robyn Schickler, Chief Medical Officer, echoed these sentiments, expressing the challenges physicians face. “Exceptions to these bans are not sufficient. It puts doctors like me in a place of interpreting laws when we’ve had medical training. It’s so hard to know what these bans mean as a physician, what we can and can’t do.”

Dawnyelle Singleton, Manager of Volunteers and Community Programs stressed the urgent need to protect abortion access. “The recent abortion ban has left countless Floridians feeling scared, confused, and frustrated, forcing many to travel across the country to access abortion care. We’ve already seen the devastating impact of the 15-week ban, highlighting the urgent need to protect abortion rights.”

As the debate over reproductive rights rages on, their call to action is clear: support Amendment Four to ensure power remains with the people.

 

