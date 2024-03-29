Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Police can face excessive force allegations in the death of Maykel Barrera

Posted on by Staff
Share
Scales of Justice Law
Scales of Justice. By www.ccPixs.com (CC).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A federal appeals court Thursday said Miami-Dade County police officers can face excessive force and wrongful death allegations in a lawsuit stemming from the 2014 death of a man who was Tased and kicked after leading officers on a chase.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district judge’s ruling that granted summary judgment to six officers in a civil lawsuit filed by the mother of Maykel Barrera.

The panel said Barrera’s mother, Maria Acosta, can pursue wrongful death claims against the six officers and excessive-force claims against five. “To be sure, no single piece of evidence alone proves that the officers’ tases and kicks caused Barrera’s death. But when considered together, the evidence indicates ‘that reasonable and fairminded persons in the exercise of impartial judgment might reach different conclusions,’” Judge Kevin Newsom wrote, partially quoting a legal precedent.

Barrera’s death came after a chain of events that started when he showed up at his girlfriend’s apartment on Feb. 27, 2014, acting “paranoid” and “restless,” Thursday’s opinion said.

Barrera left the apartment, and his mother later called 911 because she feared he was “high on drugs.”

Barrera returned to the apartment and, after a confrontation, his girlfriend called 911.

Three police officers responded and, after what Thursday’s opinion described as a “tumultuous exchange,” Barrera slammed the door and fled out the back of the residence.

The officers chased Barrera and called for backup help. Officers ultimately caught Barrera, and a witness testified that they couldn’t immediately handcuff him and that he knocked one officer down.

Officers got Barrera on the ground by tasing him, with one officer holding him in a chokehold, the opinion said.

The witness said Barrera stopped resisting when he was on the ground. Two witnesses said officers kicked and tased Barrera.

He later died at a hospital, and doctors said he was bruised and had brain injuries, the opinion said.

Newsom, who was joined by Judges Robin Rosenbaum and Robert Luck, wrote that an expert witness for the officers said “drugs in Barrera’s system and his ‘extreme exertion and resistance’ made his abnormally enlarged heart more volatile and that this ‘combination of events’ more likely than not caused his death. From that evidence, the district court reasoned that Barrera’s death wasn’t caused by a taser or any other force-related injuries. But we agree with Acosta that a jury could reasonably conclude that the officers’ expert’s reference to Barrera’s ‘extreme exertion and resistance’ was attributable to both the officers’ tases and kicks and to his own struggling.”

Tags

You may also like

WMNF News Poll March 2024
WMNF News poll on the costs of housing and insurance in Florida

Republicans are more likely to blame the federal government for...

Florida Capitol
Democrat Marilyn Holleran will challenge Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, has drawn a Democratic challenger,...

The Scoop: Fri., March 29, 2024 Tampa bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

On Monday afternoon the Florida Supreme Court is getting ready...

pot plants
Florida Supreme Court decisions on pot and abortion ballot measures are expected Monday

We may know Monday if Florida constitutional amendments on abortion...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Are you ready to showcase your talent and make a statement? Don’t miss out on this chance to flaunt your skills and vie for a $500 prize. 3 winning designs will be chosen and used for one of our upcoming fund drives. Let your creativity run wild and show us what you’ve got! Submit your original designs to Shari@wmnf.org by May 15, 2024. #tshirtcontest #wmnf #artist “From international superstars like Al Green to local legends like Elizabeth King, Memphians have been ingeniously fusing soul music and gospel together for decades. Today, brothers Chris and Courtney Barnes are carrying on that legacy by paying homage to the past while still charting new territory. Before forming The Sensational Barnes Brothers, both siblings were members of the soul/funk group Black Cream and have worked alongside some of the industry’s biggest names. The duo’s debut album Nobody’s Fault But My Own, the very first release under the Bible and Tire Recording Co. label, was hailed as a modern sacred soul classic. If you’re somehow under the impression that gospel music can’t be downright funky, then the Barnes brothers are here to convince you otherwise.” –Memphis in May International Music Festival CLICK FOR TICKETS ==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic “Hailing from the heartland of the Midwest and the yellow brick road leading to Oz, indie darlings Sweeping Promises deliver on the promises of the early post punks by creating a cacophony of angular sounds created from the DIY ethos (Punk-101). The dynamic duo of Lira Mundal (vocalist/bass) and Caufield Shnug (rythmn guitar) will take you back to the days of Television, Pere Ubu, Wire, This Heat and early pioneers Erase Errata. (And since Lira was a former pastry chef, maybe bring a few cookies along for the mystical journey!) Don’t miss their exciting display of power, punk, and passion at WMNF’S Tropical Heatwave 2024!” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS –Mike Bagley, WMNF Alternative Music Director & Host of BodyRock on 88.5 FM Huge thanks to Lime Cordiale for gracing the studios of WMNF 88.5 for the Morning Show with @camerondilley where they shared insights into their music, environmental initiatives, and more. This intimate interaction further underscored their commitment to engaging with fans on issues that transcend entertainment. Click Top button in LINKTREE for more! #Music #communityradio #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: