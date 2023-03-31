Share this:

Polk County has issued a burn ban. Because of a lack of rainfall, there is a current increased risk of uncontrolled fires in Polk County. According to a press release from the county, you cannot burn campfires, bonfires, yard and household trash, construction debris, organic debris, or fireworks.

The burn ban applies to all of unincorporated Polk County and its municipalities: Auburndale, Eagle Lake, Lake Alfred, Mulberry, Lake Hamilton, Haines City, Hillcrest Heights, Polk City, Winter Haven, Davenport, Dundee, Lakeland, Bartow, Frostproof, Fort Meade and Highland Park.

Anyone who refuses to follow the burn ban could be fined up to $500 or spend 60 days in the county jail. Polk County’s Fire Rescue Chief said “Ensuring the safety of every resident and visitor throughout Polk County” is a top priority.