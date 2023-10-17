Polk County Judge John Flynn could face suspension

Scales of Justice. By www.ccPixs.com (CC).

A Polk County judge could face a 30-day suspension and a public reprimand after an investigation into comments he made during his 2022 election campaign, according to documents filed Tuesday at the Florida Supreme Court.

An investigative panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission said in findings that Judge John Flynn “made comments on social media and used advertisements containing statements evincing an inappropriate bias in favor of law enforcement agencies or against people accused of crimes.

Specifically, the commission finds clear and convincing evidence that Judge Flynn’s campaign made repeated use of words and phrases signaling his support for law enforcement agencies in a way that could cast doubt on his impartiality.”

One of the documents, known as a stipulation, said Flynn “admitted that his conduct was inappropriate and violated” judicial canons.

The stipulation said Flynn and the investigative panel reached an agreement that would lead to him receiving a 30-day suspension without pay and a reprimand from the Supreme Court.

But the Supreme Court has final say on imposing discipline against judges.

