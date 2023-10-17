Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Polk County Judge John Flynn could face suspension

Posted on by Staff
Share
Scales of Justice Law
Scales of Justice. By www.ccPixs.com (CC).

A Polk County judge could face a 30-day suspension and a public reprimand after an investigation into comments he made during his 2022 election campaign, according to documents filed Tuesday at the Florida Supreme Court.

An investigative panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission said in findings that Judge John Flynn “made comments on social media and used advertisements containing statements evincing an inappropriate bias in favor of law enforcement agencies or against people accused of crimes.

Specifically, the commission finds clear and convincing evidence that Judge Flynn’s campaign made repeated use of words and phrases signaling his support for law enforcement agencies in a way that could cast doubt on his impartiality.”

One of the documents, known as a stipulation, said Flynn “admitted that his conduct was inappropriate and violated” judicial canons.

The stipulation said Flynn and the investigative panel reached an agreement that would lead to him receiving a 30-day suspension without pay and a reprimand from the Supreme Court.

But the Supreme Court has final say on imposing discipline against judges.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Tags
,

You may also like

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Ben Albritton is formally tapped as next Florida Senate President

Sen. Ben Albritton says his priorities are Florida’s agriculture industry,...

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner wants to let repossession agents on private property carry concealed guns

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants to change a law...

airline flying over sunset
Florida taxpayers paid $4 million for evacuation flights out of Israel

Florida paid a private company $4 million for its flights...

stethoscope on money
Forty-four percent of insured Florida residents dissatisfied with health coverage, new survey shows

Listen:   A new survey shows that 44 percent of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🕰️ There's still an opportunity to support WMNF's Fall Fund Drive! 🍂 Beyond a radio station, we're a community united. Your contribution strengthens our impact. Act now to be a part of our mission. Plus, unlock exclusive WMNF swag as a token of our appreciation. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🎁 #WMNFFallDrive #WMNF #CommunityUnited #SupportWMNF #WMNFSwag #RadioStation #FallFundDrive 🎃Throwback to the spookiest Halloween ever! 🦇This guest host was the life of the party! ➡️ The First person to name this Host wins a WMNF bumper sticker or window cling! ⬅️ Goul Luck! 👻 #TBT #Halloween2016 #HappyHalloween 🎃 #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🥳 THE FALL FUND DRIVE IS ON! 🎉 @sammyeontheradio and the amazing @randyerbelt are live in studio now! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🙌 #wmnf #fallfunddrive #community We're loving the #BTS fun from our Fall Fund Drive! Support your favorite host & grab some awesome swag 💛. We're so thankful for all the love! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #SupportYourHost #FallFundDrive 💙 #wmnf #donate Meet @swmadden, the creative genius behind our Fall Fund Drive wearable swag! 🤩 Huge thanks to you and your lovely wife for stopping by! 🙌 Click below to grab this limited edition gear & keep tuning in for more fun! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO SUPPORT! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate #FallFundDriveSwag #SteveMadden #CreativityAtItsBest 🎨