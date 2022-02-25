Polk County comes up with a solution for its garbage problem

Share this:

The Trash Problem

Polk county has been in a local state of emergency because trash is piling up and not being collected. Polk County residents have faced difficulties regarding their garbage pickup for the last six months. The County Attorney blames the waste and recycling company, FCC Environmental.

The Solution

The Ledger newspaper, reports the county’s solution involves asking FCC to stop picking up recycling from Feb. 28 until April 1 and only focus on household waste, yard waste, and bulk materials. All recycling put at the curb will be treated like regular household waste. Before this plan, Polk residents had been desperately looking for solutions because the garbage left behind endangered their safety.

Listen here: