President Trump Proposes Cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid

President Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend promising, “We will not be touching your Social Security and Medicare in (the) Fiscal 2021 Budget.”

One day later, the Wall Street Journal published a report indicating that Trump is doing exactly that with his budget proposal.

The Journal reported that in the $4.8 Trillion dollar budget proposal released by the President on Monday- it includes “steep reductions in social-safety-net programs,” including cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security:

Here to talk about what the President is proposing is Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

During his sixteen year career as a congressional staffer, Max Richtman directed a lengthy investigation of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s enforcement of age-discrimination statutes and developed legislation to establish a Consumer Price Index [for the] Elderly (CPIE) which if adopted, would lead to a more accurate cost of living adjustment for Social Security beneficiaries. Max Richtman was born in Munich , Germany , and grew up in Omaha , Nebraska . He graduated cum laude from Harvard College and received his law degree from Georgetown University Law School

