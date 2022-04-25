Promoting pollinators in the backyard with Virginia Overstreet

Share this:

Today’s guest is Virginia Overstreet. We are talking about encouraging pollinators to our backyards.

Virginia Overstreet is the president of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society in Hillsborough County. She has been a Florida Master Gardener Volunteer since 2001 and a Florida Master Naturalist since 2018. She gardens to support wildlife and to conserve Florida’s natural resources. She enjoys exploring natural Florida by hiking and kayaking.

The Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society in Hillsborough County which was founded in 1983 and is one of the Society’s oldest chapters. The chapter shares with its parent organization, The Florida Native Plant Society, an important mission: to promote the preservation, conservation, and restoration of Florida’s native plants and native plant communities.

Virginia’s Top Native Plants