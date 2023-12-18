Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Proposed bill targets environmental groups with legal fees for challenging state permits

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

Listen:

A bill, filed in both the state senate and house in early December, would force environmental groups to pay up to $50,000 in legal fees if they lose their challenges to state environmental permits.

Senate Bill 738 was filed by Republican Senator Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills. He told Politico it is a balanced bill seeking fundamental fairness. But, it could make environmental groups think twice before challenging permits issued by the Department of Environmental Protection.

“If they were to file a challenge and lose, it could cost them tens of thousands of dollars. So, obviously, that’s gonna impact people’s decision to actually challenge some of these things that they feel are wrong in the first place.”

Gil Smart is the executive director of Vote Water, a water pollution advocacy group.

“There seems to be this myth, that there is a whole bunch of environmentalists out there trying to throw up every possible roadblock, filing all sorts of frivolous challenges. I don’t believe that to be the case. I believe that when you get challenges, a lot of times the people who file those challenges believe them to be legitimate, believe the issues to be real, and believe that the concerns were ignored.”

It’s similar to another bill signed into law last year that requires citizens who challenge a local comprehensive plan amendment to pay the legal fees if they lose their suit.

The legislative session begins January 9th, 2024.

Tags
,

You may also like

White Nationalism, Black Nationalism: Racializing Antisemitism

White racist tropes, lies and intimidation have been the political...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Mon., December 18, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Black History Museum location State officials are looking at locations...

Putting The World In Perspective

The Forum/The Fourth Estate takes a look at the headlines...

Sarasota wants to be the home of future Florida Black History Museum

Listen: State officials are looking at locations for a future...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Celebrate the holidays with us and Suncoast Bronze Ringers!🎄 Join us on Dec 18th at 5pm for a 30-person bell-ringing orchestra in the Live Studio with Flee! 🔔 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #HolidayMood #BellRinging #LiveStudio #Flee #wmnf #Music #communityradio Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🎉 We're loving this memory from 2016 featuring Indie FM! 🎶 sharing music memories for #HappyHolidays 🎉 🎄 🤩 #TBT 🎅 #HolidayVibes #Holidays2016 #WMNF #communityradio #wmnf #Music #MusicMemories ATTENTION THEATRE LOVERS! Don't miss the last Living Mirror Playback Theater show of the year! Get your tickets now for Dec.15th's celebration of diversity & inclusivity 7-9 pm at the WMNF STUDIOS! 🎭🎉 #TheatreLove #DiversityInclusion CLICK FOR TICKETS!!! ==> https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf_events/living-mirror-playback-theater-talk-back-improv-10/ #wmnf #Events #improv #acting #diversity #inclusivity #playbacktheater #livetheatre Get ready to rock your Christmas! 🤘 Join First Call for 2 epic nights of metal and punk Christmas music! 🎸 Part 1: Dec 13th 🗓 Part 2: Dec 20th 🗓 Don't miss this unique holiday experience! 🎅 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #Xmas #MetalChristmas #PunkChristmas #FirstCall