Protecting Florida’s wild interior, plus pushing back on DeSantis with Andrew Warren and Nikki Fried

For the April 14 edition of “The Skinny” on WMNF 88.5-FM Tampa, the show welcomed Gil Smart, Policy Director for the nonprofit Friends of the Everglades, to talk about legislation with a prevailing party attorney fees provision that smart-growth advocates argue would effectively eliminate planning challenges by citizens and public interest groups since losing means they could be required to pay enormous challenge-related legal costs incurred by deep-pocketed developers and local governments.

In the second half of the show, we catch up with Hillsborough’s elected State Attorney Andrew Warren for an update on his fight for reinstatement after Gov. Ron DeSantis removed him last summer after accusing Warren of “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties.” Also, Nikki Fried, former Florida agriculture commissioner and current chair of the Florida Democratic Party discussed the six-week abortion ban quietly signed by the governor—and the future of her party.

Audio from the April 14, 2023 episode of “The Skinny” news and public affairs program on WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM is available now.