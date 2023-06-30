PSTA and HART talk ups and downs Tampa Bay transit

The bus. It’s the backbone of transportation in the United States and still moves thousands of people around Tampa Bay every day. For the latest episode of The Skinny on WMNF Tampa, Whitney Fox, Director of Communications & Marketing at Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA), and Justin Willits, the new Director of Planning and Scheduling Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART), talk about ups, down, frequency, funding and more. Grab a drink (or grab a drink after getting on the SunRunner) and listen via wmnf.org.