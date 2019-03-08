Public will have its say on Monday on TECO’s proposed gas power plant

Share this:

Tampa Electric Company wants to convert its coal-fired power plant in Apollo Beach to a plant powered by methane gas instead, at the cost of about a billion dollars.

But consumer advocates and environmentalists say that switching to solar power instead would be much cheaper in the long run and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

There’s a chance for the public to weigh in on Monday.

On Friday, WMNF’s Seán Kinane spoke with Kent Bailey, chair of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club and Gonzalo Valdez, the Beyond Coal organizer for the Sierra Club.

Listen:

The public hearing is 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 11 at the Riverview Hilton.

An administrative law judge will rule on the issue in May.

In July, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will make the final decision.

In January, both Tampa Electric and members of the public spoke about the issue at a Hillsborough County Commission meeting. At that meeting, TECO senior vice president Tom Hernandez said the company will add more solar power generation. But the company still needs to convert the Big Bend plant to natural gas, in part because solar doesn’t deliver energy when it’s needed most.