Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Publix gives $100,000 to the political committee led by future Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez

Posted on by Staff
Share
publix in Florida
Publix sign. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A political committee led by future House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, raised more than $584,000 in the final three months of 2023, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee Conservatives for a Better Florida raised $584,251 during the quarter and had nearly $2.8 million in cash on hand as of Sunday, data on the state Division of Elections website shows.

Contributions during the quarter included $100,000 from Publix Super Markets and $50,000 from the managed-care company Centene.

Perez is slated to become House speaker after the November elections.

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

gambling on sports
Online sports betting is now legal in Florida — but there’s a dispute over fantasy sports gambling

A Florida gambling commission sent cease-and-desist letters to three fantasy...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Florida lawmakers submit budget requests for things like Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, FAU College of Dentistry and Hotel Ponce de Leon

Individual Florida lawmakers’ budget requests have reached $3.8 billion in...

SCOTUS protest
An appeals court rejects a Florida minor’s abortion consent waiver request

An appeals court in Florida rejected a minor’s attempt to...

railroad tracks train
Bill in Florida Legislature would set aside I-4 land for Brightline passenger rail between Tampa and Orlando

Public land would have to be set aside along Interstate...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on Today WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay Presents: THE NEW RULERS! Tune in at 2PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music Looking back to 2016 when Daniela Pepe & Pat Beach joined Bobbie Dusenberry Live on Traffic Jam! #throwbackthursday #wmnf Ring in the New Year with The Fab Four! 🎵Dr. Bob & Tom from @WMNFSixtiesShow, and Gr8ful Ed from #TheFreakShow , are producing a 4-hour #Beatles special! 🎵 Part 1: WMNF SIXTIES SHOW - The Ed Sullivan Show, all their hits & movies Noon – 2 PM Saturday, December 30, 2023! 🎵 Part 2: FREAKSHOW - Jan 2, 2024, from 6-8 PM Revolver to Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🕺🎸 Let's Travel back to 2016 with That '70s Show when they featured Rolling Stones on Pink Vinyl! 🌈 Who's got this retro gem in their collection? Comment below! ✨ #TBT #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition