Publix gives $100,000 to the political committee led by future Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez

Publix sign. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

A political committee led by future House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, raised more than $584,000 in the final three months of 2023, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee Conservatives for a Better Florida raised $584,251 during the quarter and had nearly $2.8 million in cash on hand as of Sunday, data on the state Division of Elections website shows.

Contributions during the quarter included $100,000 from Publix Super Markets and $50,000 from the managed-care company Centene.

Perez is slated to become House speaker after the November elections.