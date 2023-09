Share this:

The U.S. Census reports on measures of poverty long and short term while workers are utilizing their voices and power to strike in a crucial economic time. https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/publications/2023/demo/p60-280.pdf

Political inequality is being tested in redistricting maps including in North Florida. In the category of ‘good news’ a Florida Civil Rights Museum launches first-in-state website and virtual exhibit.