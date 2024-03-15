Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Question of tax increases divide Hillsborough County School Board candidates

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Hillsborough County District 7 candidates speak in Ybor // Chris Young, 3/15/24

Listen:

Candidates for the Hillsborough County School Board District 7 spot spoke in Ybor City Friday during a political forum. The candidates made clear their positions on education in a county that has more D and F schools than any district in Florida.

Candidates present were Jen Flebotte, Johnny Bush, Karen Bendorf and incumbent Lynn Gray.

They faced questions from the community at the nonpartisan political forum Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

A large portion of the discussion centered on financing public education. More specifically, a millage rate increase. The issue divided the panelists.

Jen Flebotte spoke against the tax increase.

“It’s not justifiable at all. You have to look at this as a business, not as a school system, we have to look at it as a business. If we were balancing this businesses budget, would we ask everybody else to take on the tax? No, we would fix it ourselves.”

However, incumbent Lynn Gray Said it’s necessary.

“From the amount of homeschooling, and lure of the vouchers, we are looking at probably the gradual defunding of public education”

Johnny Bush supported the proposed tax increase.

“Folks If we do not look to pay our teachers and be competitive, that’s going to be an issue. “

But Karen Bendorf agreed with Flebotte, saying it’s unjustifiable.

“We do have a large budget, we do need to see what’s in it, and I am a teacher. And teachers, sure, would love a raise. But we would love some other things more.”

Another issue on the table was a recent bill awaiting Governor DeSantis’s signature. The bill would allow chaplains to offer counseling in public schools. All candidates were hesitant to support the meaure, if implemented.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

WMNF News poll: Trump leads Biden in Florida, even among 18-29 year olds

This WMNF News poll finds that in the 2024 election...

Ashley Gantt, Mike Beltran, discuss the 2024 Florida legislative session

The Skinny survived Mitch Perry’s 60-day exile in Tallahassee, and...

Puerto Rico flag
The Puerto Rican community of Tampa has a way to access government documents

The Puerto Rican community of Tampa now has a successful...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., March 15, 2024 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

A new study shows Tampa’s streetcar system is one of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎵 Get ready for the ultimate music haul! The WMNF Record and CD Sale is back on March 23rd, and we had to share a retro #tbt of a previous sale back in 2019! 💿 Score amazing deals on CDs, LPs, and more from WMNF! 🙌 Don't miss out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNFRecordSale #MusicHaul #VinylFrenzy 🎶 The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: