Rabies reported in Pasco County

Pasco County has issued a rabies alert in response to a cat that tested positive on Tuesday.

The alert is issued for 60 days and it is for the west central area of Pasco County.

The affected areas include North of Ridge Road, South of Midvale Avenue, West of the Pithlachascotee River, and East of Moon Lake Road.

Rabies affects the nervous system and can cause death to warm-blooded animals and humans.

According to an email from the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County, “all citizens in the county should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.”

The department of health advises keeping rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets.