Red tide still lingers from Pinellas to Sarasota

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/RedtideJan6v.mp3
Red Tide has remained in Southwest Florida as of Wednesday. Medium levels of red tide have been discovered in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties and at the mouth of Tampa Bay. As reported on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website, higher concentrations are being measured in Charlotte County. Lower levels are detected in Madeira Beach and Maximo Park, located in Pinellas County. Red tide has not been found in Lee County and Collier County. There are reports of fish kills likely caused by red tide from Pinellas County to Sarasota County. For more information please go to: www.myfwc.com.