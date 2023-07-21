Rep. Michele Rayner talks intellectual honesty, and Marlowe Jones gives update on lawsuit against New Port Richey

Share this:

Florida Rep. Michele Rayner Goolsby is a nerd. She would’ve much rather spent the last legislative session talking about radioactive roads or even actually working on the insurance crisis that is ruining the pocket books of her constituents right now.

Instead, she’s been caught up in the culture wars and finding time in between debates to actually engage with some of her colleagues across the aisle; she even worked with a Republican colleague to send HB 591 Social Media Protection for Minors to the Senate (where the bill died).

“Republicans need to do their job,” Rayner told WMNF public affairs program “The Skinny.” “We need to come back to the table with real solutions that give people immediate relief.”

She’s also willing to work with anyone who actually wants to put in a good faith effort.

“I get along with people who are respectful. I get along with people who don’t lean into this woke Ron DeSantis thing,” Rayner added, admitting there are lawmakers she does not speak to. “I can’t handle intellectual dishonesty. If you’re intellectually honest, if you are respectful, we can have a debate. If you actually are trying to come to a common ground, we can get along.”

And while Rayner’s been open about how hard it is to operate in Tallahassee these days, she reiterated that she’s not going anywhere.

The sentiment of fighting for your hometown is alive and well in New Port Richey, too, where Black Lives Matter organizer Marlowe Jones is suing the City of New Port Richey after a jury acquitted him of felony battery on a law enforcement officer.

Jones joined the program to give an update on his lawsuit, which is moving forward after a judge denied the City of New Port Richey’s motion to dismiss.