Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Report shows heat hits harder on vulnerable communities

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Sun

Listen:

Last year was the hottest year on record. A new report spotlights the effects of extreme heat on health, especially for disadvantaged communities.

The report, by the nonpartisan nonprofit Trust for America’s Health, highlighted that episodes of extreme heat are becoming more frequent in our country.

“Extreme heat is actually the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.”

Dr. Nadine Gracia is the President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health.  She says that heat has a disproportionate effect on certain groups, including communities of color and people with low income.

“Some actually cannot afford to use the air conditioning during times of heatwaves, so we need to address also those broader social and economic policies that ensure that people have access to those types of resources”

The report also mentions the effects of extreme heat on the elderly, homeless, and those who work outdoors.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, more worker heat-safety bills have been filed in Florida than any other state, but none has made it past a single committee hearing.

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thurs., March 14, 2024 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

A new study shows Tampa’s streetcar system is one of...

March 2023 Doak Campbell Stadium, home of Florida State University Football - FSU
Florida State fires back in ACC fight

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE...

trolley TECO streetcar Ybor
Data shows Tampa streetcars are most efficient in the nation. HART hopes they stay that way

Listen: A new study shows Tampa’s streetcar system is one...

Haiti flag
DeSantis sends officers to South Florida to stop people fleeing violence in Haiti

The governor’s office said the state is sending helicopters, boards,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE The WMNF INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY Celebration continues! Why confine your celebration to just one day? Join us on March 9th as Words & Music hosted by Marcie Finkelstein, goes the extra mile, extending our festivities by an additional two hours, from 10:00 AM to Noon. CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf #internationalwomensday #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: