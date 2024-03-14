Report shows heat hits harder on vulnerable communities

Sun

Last year was the hottest year on record. A new report spotlights the effects of extreme heat on health, especially for disadvantaged communities.

The report, by the nonpartisan nonprofit Trust for America’s Health, highlighted that episodes of extreme heat are becoming more frequent in our country.

“Extreme heat is actually the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.”

Dr. Nadine Gracia is the President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health. She says that heat has a disproportionate effect on certain groups, including communities of color and people with low income.

“Some actually cannot afford to use the air conditioning during times of heatwaves, so we need to address also those broader social and economic policies that ensure that people have access to those types of resources”

The report also mentions the effects of extreme heat on the elderly, homeless, and those who work outdoors.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, more worker heat-safety bills have been filed in Florida than any other state, but none has made it past a single committee hearing.