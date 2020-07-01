Report: Tampa is 29th among large cities in US for solar

Share this:

Tampa ranks 29th in the country among large cities for installed solar capacity per capita, according to a new study by Environment Florida Research & Policy Center.

Environment Florida’s Climate and Clean Energy Advocate Ryann Lynn says Jacksonville is 19th in the country and first in Florida for amount of solar capacity per capita, but Tampa is in the next tier.

Listen:

Lynn says momentum for solar power in the country is increasing: Seven cities in their survey now have more solar capacity than the entire country had in 2010.

The City of Tampa’s new sustainability and resilience officer, Whitford Remer, is recommending policies that would grow the city’s solar capacity, like reducing the cost for permitting or implementing net metering.

Listen:

Remer says there’s no timeline on installing rooftop solar on the Tampa Convention Center, but the center is working on a LEED Gold sustainability certification.

Listen:

Listen to the 5:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 1 July 2020:

Listen to the 4:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 1 July 2020:

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 1 July 2020: