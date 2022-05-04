PHOTO GALLERY: Reproductive choice advocates rally in St. Petersburg and elsewhere in Tampa Bay

Share this:

Protesters gathered in several Tampa Bay area cities yesterday afternoon to protest an apparent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to take away the guarantee of federal protection for reproductive rights.

In St. Petersburg, there was music, chanting and speeches, including from Congress member Charlie Crist.

About 150 people rallied, some holding signs reading things like “Defend Reproductive Rights” and “My Body My Choice.”

The rally was organized in part by State Representative Michelle Rayner. She is running for a south-Pinellas seat in Congress currently held by Crist.

Pro-choice demonstrators also gathered in Tampa, Sarasota and Lakeland.

