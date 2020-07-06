Reproductive rights advocate reacts to Supreme Court decision

Share this:

On Monday June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in a major abortion case out of Louisiana.

According to the Associated Press,

“The Supreme Court has reasserted a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era. Sharply divided in a 5-4 vote, the justices struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining his four more liberal colleagues. The court rejected a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. It’s far from the last word in the decades-long fight over abortion. But it’s a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought that a new conservative majority with two of President Donald Trump’s appointees would start chipping away at abortion access.”

Joining WMNF by phone to talk about it was Amy Weintraub, reproductive rights program director with Progress Florida.

Listen to the full show here.

