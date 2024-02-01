The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature advances pay hikes for the governor, lieutenant governor, Cabinet members and appellate, circuit and county judges

By Seán Kinane / WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida’s next governor and other state leaders would get sizable pay bumps under a House budget proposal that advanced Wednesday.

The House Appropriations Committee approved a budget “conforming” bill (PCB APC 24-04) that would increase the annual salaries of the governor, lieutenant governor, Cabinet members and appellate, circuit and county judges starting in the 2027-2028 fiscal year.

The Senate budget proposal doesn’t include the proposed raises. The House measure would require the governor to be paid the same as state Supreme Court justices, who are currently paid $251,414 a year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis reported receiving $141,400 in 2022 as part of his annual financial disclosure report released last June.

The lieutenant governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner and chief financial officer would see their salaries set at 95 percent of the governor’s salary, or about $135,000.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, for example, reported receiving $134,351 for his state job in 2022 as part of his most recent annual financial disclosure report.

Also under the House proposal, district court of appeal judges would be paid at least 90 percent of the Supreme Court salary rate.

Circuit judge pay would be at least 80 percent of the Supreme Court rate.

County-judge pay would be at least 75 percent of the Supreme Court rate. DeSantis, Patronis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and Attorney General Ashley Moody will have to leave their positions after the 2026 elections because of term limits.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson can run for another term that would start in early 2027.