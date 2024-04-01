The Republican Party of Florida holds an 855,000 edge over Democrats in voter registrations

Vote By Mail and voter registration sign in Pinellas County. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

The Republican Party of Florida continued to extend its voter registration advantage during the first two months of 2024, topping Democrats by more than 855,000 voters as of Feb. 29, according to newly posted totals on the state Division of Elections website.

The totals show 5,215,016 voters were registered as Republicans at the end of February, while 4,359,315 were registered as Democrats.

Meanwhile, 3,536,909 were registered without party affiliation, and 333,112 were registered with third parties.

The 855,701-voter Republican advantage over Democrats compared to a 779,701-voter edge on Dec. 31.

Democrats historically held a registration lead in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the margin.

Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.