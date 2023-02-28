Republican proposal targets public employee unions in Florida — but not for cops or firefighters

Share this:

A Senate Republican on Tuesday proposed a series of changes targeting public-employee unions, including preventing workers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed the proposal (SB 256) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.

It came about two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled he would support changes that would affect teachers’ unions, which opposed him in the 2022 election.

Ingoglia’s proposal is not limited to teachers’ unions, though he would exempt unions representing law enforcement officers and firefighters from the changes.

Similar proposals in the past have drawn fierce opposition from unions and Democrats, who have argued they are about “union busting.”

The dues issue, for example, would require union members to make separate payments rather than having dues come out of their paychecks.

That would make dues-paying less convenient.

