Resource fair for women veterans coming to Clearwater

Florida has one of the highest populations of female veterans, with about 160 thousand living across the state, and a resource fair is coming soon to Pinellas County to help address their specific needs.

The event is hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Empath Health, and has a mission to help a group often overlooked.

“So the goal of this resource fair is not only to recognize and thank women veterans for their service, but it’s really empowering them to make more informed decisions about what resources are out there to help along their health care journey, but also their full life journey.”

Trudy Beeler, Veterans Community Partnership Specialist for Empath Health, says the focus is on the “whole health” of the woman. The fair will feature healthcare vendors, as well as financial, housing, and education resource providers.

Above all, Beeler says the goal is connection.

“So that’s for me the big piece of this — is these women veterans coming together to be recognized and thanked for their service, to connect with others, but ultimately connect with these fabulous community and VA resources and partners.”

When and where:

Saturday, June 17

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Empath Health Gathering Place – 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL. 33760