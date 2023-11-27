Donate Now!
Resurgence Of Fascism, Cronyism In Florida

Posted on by mabili
these Fasces are in the U.S. Senate. The symbol dating back to early Roman Republic and before. They were symbolic of the authority of a Magistrate. The Fasces with an ax in it symbolize that the magistrate had the authority up to execution, while the fasces without the ax meant the magistrate could not order executions.

The fascist outbreak between WWI and WWII informs where fascism is re-surging today. Fascism is a far-right ideology that is leading to political violence and lies to blame “the Left” are rampant.

Today the show itemized the cronyism in Florida as friends of the Governor are given cushy jobs making over $100,000 annually at tax-payers expense. A Florida University also calls Florida’s Surgeon-General, Joseph Ladapo, a charlatan.

A Republican Senator wants to have a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion boss investigated for writing an article in Forbes magazine about “decentering whiteness” in the workplace. The fascist and racist backlash against DEI is underway.

