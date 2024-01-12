Robin Lockett talks Tampa’s proposed juvenile curfew

Robin Lockett inside WMNF 's studio two in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 12, 2024.

Tampa City Council recently advanced a juvenile curfew ordinance, despite what Creative Loafing Tampa Bay reports is a lack of comprehensive data or plan for enforcement. The proposed citywide ordinance, in part, prohibits youth under the age of 16 from being out after 11 p.m. and could result in a $50 fine.

Robin Lockett, Regional Director at Florida Rising, expressed disappointment at the fact that the conversation and urgency came after this happened in Ybor City, and she spoke more about Tampa’s march towards a final ordinance vote on Jan. 25.

In the second half of the show, we talk with Tim McTague, owner of King State, a Tampa cafe and restaurant that’s experienced six-figure losses as city-related construction surrounds their business on all sides.

