Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Robin Lockett talks Tampa’s proposed juvenile curfew

Posted on by Ray Roa
Share
A photo of a smiling woman seated at a desk behind a radio microphone.
Robin Lockett inside WMNF 's studio two in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 12, 2024.

Tampa City Council recently advanced a juvenile curfew ordinance, despite what Creative Loafing Tampa Bay reports is a lack of comprehensive data or plan for enforcement. The proposed citywide ordinance, in part, prohibits youth under the age of 16 from being out after 11 p.m. and could result in a $50 fine. 

Robin Lockett, Regional Director at Florida Rising, expressed disappointment at the fact that the conversation and urgency came after this happened in Ybor City, and she spoke more about Tampa’s march towards a final ordinance vote on Jan. 25.

In the second half of the show, we talk with Tim McTague, owner of King State, a Tampa cafe and restaurant that’s experienced six-figure losses as city-related construction surrounds their business on all sides.

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org (audio TK). Listen via podcast services like Apple Music, TuneIn, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

found on the Saint Leo University facebook page
Discussion series: “How to Build Understanding and Respect in Jewish-Christian Relations”

Saint Leo University is hosting a discussion series “Beyond Tolerance:...

Hurricane Idalia
St Pete receives funding for homeowners impacted by hurricane

St Petersburg has recently received $600,000 from the state of...

medical worker
Florida House panel backs its version of a healthcare bill; it does not expand Medicaid

The bill is similar to one in the Senate and...

injury lawsuit
A Florida House subcommittee advances a bill to double caps on the liability of government agencies

The bill would mean that cities, counties, school districts and...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE: We broadcast live on Facebook with @tophouseband! Show starts at 2PM so be sure to stop by for the stream or tune in for great audio on 88.5! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Happy #TBT 2017! Shout out to Mark Perfetti for his amazing Sound Engineering & DT for his top-notch Technical Operations skills! Stay tuned for more retro throwbacks highlighting our Amazing Staff and Volunteers! We couldn’t do this without you! #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf In Memory of Tom Collins, the voice that resonated through the airwaves at WMNF who passed on this 8th day of January 2024. His passion for music and unwavering dedication to the community enriched our lives. May his melodies linger in our hearts, and his legacy endure in the rhythm of the station he so dearly embraced. Rest in music, Tom. Your absence is deeply felt, and we already miss you tremendously. #RIP Retro Flashback Ft. @chuckprophetinexile at Tropical Heatwave 2016. Join us for his upcoming show January 11th 7PM at Skipper’s Smokehouse with Opening Act: Matt Burke of Have Gun - Will Travel 🎵 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #wmnf 🎵 LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: ⚡Quail Hollow⚡ Live in studio at 2pm! Click Listen in Linktree or catch them Live on Facebook! #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Soul Party