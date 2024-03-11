Ron DeSantis recommends his former aide to administer the Disney-area oversight district

Walt Disney World entrance in 2010. photo By Jrobertiko (Denis Adriana Macias) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) or GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html)], via Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday recommended Stephanie Kopelousos, his former legislative and intergovernmental affairs director, to serve as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Kopelousos, who last year left the governor’s office to work on DeSantis’ presidential campaign, would replace Glen Gilzean, who was appointed March 4 by DeSantis to serve as Orange County supervisor of elections.

Kopelousos’ appointment must be formally approved by the district board.

“We are glad to see her step into this leadership role as the district embarks upon the next chapter in its efforts to ensure an even and transparent playing field for the businesses that operate in Central Florida,” DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin said in a statement.

Gilzean was paid $400,000 to run the agency, which was created last year by DeSantis and lawmakers to replace the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had close ties to the Walt Disney companies.

The special taxing district includes Disney properties.

The decades-old Reedy Creek district was replaced amid a feud between DeSantis and Disney about the company’s opposition to a state law that restricted instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. Opponents call it “Don’t Say Gay.”

After Gilzean was tapped for the elections job, Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, sent a letter to DeSantis urging that an elected official in Central Florida replace Gilzean at the district.

“Unlike other special districts created in the state, the CFTOD (Central Florida Tourism Oversight District) board lacks any elected representation of the residents or taxpayers,” Stewart wrote. “Only one of the five appointed board members is from Orange County and the others reside in Tampa, Sarasota and Clearwater. The morale of district employees has been crushed leading over 40 employees in key leadership positions and with institutional knowledge to resign or retire after the current administration took over.”

Kopelousos served as Florida’s transportation security under former Gov. Charlie Crist and later as Clay County manager.

DeSantis named her his legislative affairs director after he was first elected in 2018.