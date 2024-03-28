Ron DeSantis signs a bill allowing larger wine containers in Florida

Wine barrels in Pordenone, Italy by Mny-Jhee via iStock for WMNF News.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will allow larger sizes of wine containers to be sold in Florida.

During a bill-signing event at Wine Watch in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis said the measure (HB 583) changes an “anachronistic” law that isn’t good for businesses or consumers.

“We want our consumers to be happy,” DeSantis said. “And if that means they want to buy and sell a big old bottle of wine like this, then by golly they’re going to be able to do that in the state of Florida.”

The law, which will go into effect July 1, will allow wine to be sold in 4.5-, 6-, 9-, 12- and 15-liter glass bottles.

Current law generally prevents the sale of wine in containers that hold more than one gallon, or about 3.79 liters, but an exemption allows wine to be sold in reusable containers of 5.16 gallons.

Also, distributors and manufacturers are allowed to sell wine to other distributors and manufacturers in containers of any size.

This year’s bill, spearheaded by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, was unanimously passed by the House.

The Senate voted 38-1 to approve it, with Sen. Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, dissenting.

