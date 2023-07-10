Rosa Parks and The O Street Museum

Share this:

H. H. Leonards, the author of the book, Rosa Parks: Life, Lessons and Leadership is touring florida and joins the show to discuss the iconic “mother of the civil rights movement” Rosa Parks. The O Museum in the Mansion in Washington, DC was the place Mrs. Parks called her home-away-from-home. The O Museum in The Mansion is now A Historic 20th Century Civil Rights Site on The African American Heritage Trail.

H. H. Leonards will be appearing in Florida at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, on July 17 at 7pm in Sarasota.