Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area for Tropical Storm Laura

Here’s where you can get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area for Tropical Storm Laura; we’ll update this as we get more info:

Polk County:

Sandbags will be provided to Polk County residents at all Roads and Drainage maintenance units and another site in Poinciana from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Aug. 22 and 23.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each vehicle to help prevent water intrusion into the home. Beginning Aug. 22, the following locations will provide sand and sandbags, so bring your shovel and get prepared.

Sandbag fill site locations are:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Ft. Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee (863) 421-3367

Poinciana – Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works facility, 2012 Hemlock Ave., Poinciana

Residents living in flood prone areas are encouraged to sandbag their homes. To protect against water damage, follow these simple sandbagging techniques.

At the area where water can enter a structure: