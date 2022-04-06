Sarasota Clergy want to create a new adult citation program

Share this:

Arrest diversion programs

Often when people get arrested for minor offenses that arrest stays with them forever. Sarasota Clergy and leaders want to create a new adult citation program without fees as an alternative to arrests.

Yesterday evening they held a public meeting with State Attorney Ed Brodsky to see if he would help implement the program.

SURE

According to a press release from Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equality (SURE), in 2019 there were 7,230 misdemeanor arrests in Sarasota County.

That group is concerned that minority and non-white people are 5 times more likely to be arrested for a misdemeanor offense than White people are.

Listen here: