Sarasota Clergy want to create a new adult citation program

Arrest diversion programs
Often when people get arrested for minor offenses that arrest stays with them forever. Sarasota Clergy and leaders want to create a new adult citation program without fees as an alternative to arrests.
Yesterday evening they held a public meeting with State Attorney Ed Brodsky to see if he would help implement the program.
SURE
According to a press release from Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equality (SURE), in 2019 there were 7,230 misdemeanor arrests in Sarasota County.
That group is concerned that minority and non-white people are 5 times more likely to be arrested for a misdemeanor offense than White people are.