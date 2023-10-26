Sarasota residents get a chance to speak to their legislators ahead of legislative session

State House majority leader Michael Grant, Republican Senator Joe Gruters, and Republican Representatives James Buchanan and Fiona McFarland in Sarasota

The new legislative session starts next year, and concerned Sarasota citizens and community leaders had a chance to speak directly to their representatives at a legislative delegation meeting Thursday.

State House majority leader Michael Grant, Republican Senator Joe Gruters, and Republican Representatives Fiona McFarland and James Buchanan all listened to concerns from citizens and community leaders in Sarasota ahead of the legislative session.

Among the speakers was Dr. Karen Holbrook, Regional Chancellor of the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee Campus.

“We’re building a new 100,000 square foot student center and residence hall which will completely change the nature of our current campus”

Red Tide also impacted Sarasota’s beaches in a big way this year. CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium Dr. Michael Crosby says his team has been testing ways to control red tide, and wants government approval to take the tests out in the field.

“We will need to have in place for the state of Florida a priority of approvals when Red Tide happens.”

The legislative session for both the House and the Senate starts January 2024.