Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Sarasota residents get a chance to speak to their legislators ahead of legislative session

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
State House majority leader Michael Grant, Republican Senator Joe Gruters, and Republican Representatives James Buchanan and Fiona McFarland in Sarasota

Listen:

The new legislative session starts next year, and concerned Sarasota citizens and community leaders had a chance to speak directly to their representatives at a legislative delegation meeting Thursday.

State House majority leader Michael Grant, Republican Senator Joe Gruters, and Republican Representatives Fiona McFarland and James Buchanan all listened to concerns from citizens and community leaders in Sarasota ahead of the legislative session.

Among the speakers was Dr. Karen Holbrook, Regional Chancellor of the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee Campus.

“We’re building a new 100,000 square foot student center and residence hall which will completely change the nature of our current campus”

Red Tide also impacted Sarasota’s beaches in a big way this year. CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium Dr. Michael Crosby says his team has been testing ways to control red tide, and wants government approval to take the tests out in the field.

“We will need to have in place for the state of Florida a priority of approvals when Red Tide happens.”

The legislative session for both the House and the Senate starts January 2024.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Seek And Hide. Why We Fight.

Amy Gajda Seek And Hide: The Tangled History Of The...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., October 27, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida aids Israel Florida is aiding Israel under a directive...

Hillsborough County’s Hiking Spree is on, plus checking in with Clearwater’s Epicenter Recovery Foundation

The weather is bearable in Tampa Bay, which means more...

Palestine Israel flags
Florida helps send weapons and ammo to Israel for its war against Gaza

Drones, body armor, weapons and ammunition are among supplies sent...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in Today at 2 pm for an Amazing #LiveMusicShowcase with Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters! Don't miss out on the 🔥 interview and 🎶 fantastic music mixed by Mark Perfetti! 📻 Drop any questions for the band in the comments! 📻 Watch live on the WMNF or Live Music Showcase Facebook page! 🔥 #NickDittmeier #TheSawdusters #LiveMusic #livemusicshowcase #communityradio #Music #wmnf Thanks to everyone who stopped by our tent at the #HispanicHeritageRecipeShowcase this past Friday! It was a great time with delicious cuisine, music, and fun! 🎉 Can't wait for next year's event! #HispanicHeritage #HispanicCuisine #FoodTasting #CulturalEvent #WMNF Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 We're so grateful to have the support of our Amazing Listeners! You are the best! 🙌 TO LISTEN==> CLICK LINKTREE TO LISTEN! 🎧 #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradi The Tampa Bay Muslim Alliance held its 24th annual #IslamicCharityFestival this past weekend, providing hot meals, clothing, health screenings, shoes, toys, bicycles, and more to underserved communities 🙏🏼 #GivingBack #BeTheChange #CommunityLove ❤️ Be sure to follow us for updates on the next one! #wmnf #community 🎉 SPECIAL INTERVIEW ALERT! 🎉 Join us tomorrow night at 10 pm on